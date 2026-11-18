President William Ruto has hailed healthcare reforms implemented by his administration through the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying families no longer have to bear the full cost of treatment on their own.

Ruto said many families in the past have been forced to borrow money, sell livestock and land or abandon treatment altogether to meet medical costs, warning that illness can wipe out years of savings and push households into financial distress.

Speaking during his State of the Nation Address at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, the President SHA has shifted the burden of medical expenses from households to a shared financing system.

“That is the burden we set out to lift through our healthcare reforms; To ensure that the cost of treatment is increasingly met through a system of shared health financing, rather than falling entirely on individuals and their families,” said Ruto.

“Our undertaking is to progressively and eventually remove the crushing burden of medical expenses from Kenyan households, protect family savings and ensure that illness does not become a sentence to poverty,” he added.

The President noted that 33.7 million Kenyans have so far registered under the scheme, compared with approximately eight million under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in 2022.

He added that 53,465 patients were receiving cancer treatment, 24,468 were undergoing dialysis and 89 had undergone kidney transplants under SHA.

“Through SHA, covered treatment costs are being financed on behalf of patients, reducing the amounts that families would otherwise have to raise from their savings, seek or borrow from relatives, or obtain through the sale of their assets,” he said.

The President acknowledged that the transition from NHIF to SHA encountered initial challenges, saying the government recognised and continued addressing concerns raised by Kenyans.

He maintained that the success of the reforms will ultimately be measured by whether Kenyans can access the healthcare promised under the policy.

“Health protection must be experienced by citizens in practice, as promised in policy,” he said.