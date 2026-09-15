Fake medicine alert: Why you should buy drugs from licensed outlets

The Government has intensified its crackdown on unscrupulous pharmacists and illegal pharmaceutical outlets selling fake and substandard medicines to unsuspecting Kenyans.

Speaking Tuesday morning during a high-level roundtable and strategic deliberations with the Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni called for closer collaboration among stakeholders to curb the proliferation of substandard and falsified medical products in the country.

Muthoni said all stakeholders must work together to combat the vice and safeguard public health.

She disclosed that since January 2025, 67 products have been recalled from the market, while illegal pharmaceutical outlets have been shut down and rogue operators arrested and prosecuted.

The development comes as the Pharmacy and Poisons Board intensifies its crackdown on counterfeit and non-compliant medicines across the country.

“Substandard and falsified medicines remain a global public health threat requiring vigilance and coordinated action. A number of product recalls have been issued, with enforcement measures ongoing to protect public health,” she said.

The PS highlighted measures being implemented to safeguard the quality and safety of medicines, including the Track and Trace System being rolled out by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board in collaboration with the Digital Health Authority.

Muthoni urged Kenyans to be vigilant when purchasing medicines, particularly from nearby chemists and pharmacies, and insisted that medicines should only be bought from licensed entities.

“I call upon Kenyans to avoid medicines sold through unverified websites and social media pages. Choose licensed pharmacies and authorised outlets,” she advised.

Meanwhile, the PS held strategic discussions with the Kenya Healthcare Federation on positioning the Kenya Public Health International Conference (KEPHIC) 2026 as a national platform for public-private partnerships in the pharmaceutical sector.

Kenya Healthcare Federation CEO Dr Anne Musuva pledged the industry’s support in advancing Universal Health Coverage through access to safe, quality and affordable health products and technologies.

KEPHIC 2026 will take place from 27–29 October 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.