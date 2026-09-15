County NewsHealthNEWS

Fake medicine alert: Why you should buy drugs from licensed outlets

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
PS Mary Muthoni calls upon Kenyans to avoid medicines sold through unverified websites and social media pages (Photo/MoH)

The Government has intensified its crackdown on unscrupulous pharmacists and illegal pharmaceutical outlets selling fake and substandard medicines to unsuspecting Kenyans.

Speaking Tuesday morning during a high-level roundtable and strategic deliberations with the Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni called for closer collaboration among stakeholders to curb the proliferation of substandard and falsified medical products in the country.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Muthoni said all stakeholders must work together to combat the vice and safeguard public health.

She disclosed that since January 2025, 67 products have been recalled from the market, while illegal pharmaceutical outlets have been shut down and rogue operators arrested and prosecuted.

The development comes as the Pharmacy and Poisons Board intensifies its crackdown on counterfeit and non-compliant medicines across the country.

“Substandard and falsified medicines remain a global public health threat requiring vigilance and coordinated action. A number of product recalls have been issued, with enforcement measures ongoing to protect public health,” she said.

Governor Malombe warns officers against rejecting transfers
Government to launch app to track public servants’ productivity – CS Ruku
Rein in human rights violators, ODM MPs urge President
Ex-Governor Waititu remanded, fined Ksh 53.5M or 12 years jail

The PS highlighted measures being implemented to safeguard the quality and safety of medicines, including the Track and Trace System being rolled out by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board in collaboration with the Digital Health Authority.

Muthoni urged Kenyans to be vigilant when purchasing medicines, particularly from nearby chemists and pharmacies, and insisted that medicines should only be bought from licensed entities.

“I call upon Kenyans to avoid medicines sold through unverified websites and social media pages. Choose licensed pharmacies and authorised outlets,” she advised.

Meanwhile, the PS held strategic discussions with the Kenya Healthcare Federation on positioning the Kenya Public Health International Conference (KEPHIC) 2026 as a national platform for public-private partnerships in the pharmaceutical sector.

Kenya Healthcare Federation CEO Dr Anne Musuva pledged the industry’s support in advancing Universal Health Coverage through access to safe, quality and affordable health products and technologies.

KEPHIC 2026 will take place from 27–29 October 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Judiciary reaffirms commitment to justice amid rising police brutality concerns
Family appeals for help to find missing 3-year-old son
Nakuru County flags off medical items worth Ksh.23M
PS Oluga calls for stronger African health systems at AU meeting
Kirinyaga posts higher ANC coverage, achieves marked drop in maternal mortality
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ruto has no plans to rig 2027 poll, says Mudavadi
Next Article What Is Your Alternative? Ruto challenges critics of housing programme
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ukambani vote: Can Kalonzo still ise it to bargain his way to the top
Local News More
Nairobi,Kenya to host 2029 World Athletics Championships becoming first African nation to stage the event
Athletics More
Health Ministry steps up preparations as El Nino rains loom
County News NEWS
What Is Your Alternative? Ruto challenges critics of housing programme
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

AfricaInternational News

Morocco helps Intercept Tugboat with 3 Tons of Cocaine West of the Canary Islands

Local News

Judiciary assures uninterrupted court services as LSK stages boycott

Local NewsNEWS

State to roll out nationwide job recruitment next week

County NewsNEWS

Two eco-friendly companies partner to support underprivileged learners

Show More