Ruto has no plans to rig 2027 poll, says Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed claims that President William Ruto plans to manipulate the 2027 elections, asserting that the President is prepared to seek victory through the ballot box.

Mudavadi has urged politicians to stop dragging Ruto’s name into allegations that the next election will not be free, fair, and credible, insisting that the President has no intention of circumventing the will of voters.

“The President and his party are not planning to rig the elections. His victory will come from the will of the people, democratically and constitutionally. Politicians should stop inventing shortcuts for him by suggesting he will interfere with the polls,” Mudavadi stated.

Speaking during a Sunday church service in Kapsengere, Nandi County, the Prime CS said Ruto was ready to face his opponents in the 2027 presidential contest and would rely on his record and political support to secure re-election.

Mudavadi also called on politicians across the political spectrum to avoid making unsubstantiated claims about the election, warning that such rhetoric could inflame tensions and undermine public confidence in the democratic process.

“Ukiwa UDA, ODM ama upinzani na wewe ni mwanasiasa wacha porojo na uongo ati hata watu wamekufa watapiga kura, mara uchaguzi hautakuwa wa haki na mambo ya kupotosha Wakenya. Sera na maendeleo ndio itapatia Ruto kura,” he said.

Mudavadi said the cooperation between the United Democratic Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement, under the broad-based government arrangement, was gaining traction at the grassroots level and would strengthen Ruto’s re-election campaign.

“I am emphasising that victory is coming to our side. Ruto’s win should be respected and not doubted. Ruto is starting with a 10 million vote lead against his competitors, and they should be ready,” he said.

He further predicted that the announcement of the 2027 presidential results would surprise those already preparing to challenge the outcome in court.

“The announcement on 11th August 2027, when results are released, will shock even those with plans in their minds to move to court and dispute the outcome of the election,” Mudavadi stated.

The Prime CS emphasised that the credibility of the 2027 elections would have consequences beyond politics, arguing that the democratic process would influence Kenya’s economy, security, and the well-being of its citizens.

He called on UDA and ODM supporters to continue popularising the broad-based government arrangement while maintaining Ruto’s political standing within the coalition.

“President Ruto is the leader of the coalition, and as a leader, his party should not be weakened,” he said.

Mudavadi also accused opposition politicians of deliberately raising emotions around the 2027 elections in an attempt to create divisions and unrest.

“Wameanza kuleta emotions ndio walete uhasama na fujo. Cheap politics should not define our democracy and who we are,” he warned.

He further criticised opposition leaders for what he described as a lack of political structures and a clear agenda ahead of the 2027 contest.

“They don’t know what it takes to run a country. They don’t have an agenda, and many don’t even have parties to run with for the Presidency. They lack structures, and that is what is making them panic,” Mudavadi said.

He maintained that the broad-based administration was focused on continuity and would seek to protect what he described as gains made under Ruto’s government.

Mudavadi said the political contest should therefore be determined by competing policies and development records rather than claims of electoral manipulation or rhetoric likely to heighten tensions.