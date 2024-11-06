CS Muturi stresses role of technology in revolutionizing public service delivery across Africa

Government has emphasized the pivotal role of technology in enhancing government services as he officially opened the 6th Annual General Assembly and Conference of the African Association of Public Service Commissions (AAPSCOMs) in Nairobi.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 6th Annual General Assembly and Conference of the African Association of Public Service Commissions (AAPSCOMs), Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development Justin Muturi, highlighted the transformative power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution which encompasses advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, and information technology.

Muturi underscored the potential for these tools to redefine how public services are delivered throughout Africa.

“Technology is a game-changer in delivering timely, efficient, and citizen-centric public services,” Muturi stated. “We must use it to bridge the gaps in service delivery and ensure our governments are accessible, efficient, and responsive.” He remarked, setting the tone for the conference’s theme “Driving Public Service Delivery through Innovation and Technology,” aligning with the vision of utilizing modern innovations to boost governmental effectiveness and enhance service provision to citizens across the continent.

The long-awaited conference, initially scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to unforeseen challenges, gathered public service leaders and experts from across Africa to share best practices, foster collaboration, and strategize for a modernized public service sector.

CS Muturi applauded the resilience of both the Kenyan organizers and international stakeholders for their commitment to making the event a reality, noting the significance of Kenya hosting this esteemed assembly.

In addition to promoting technology, Muturi stressed the importance of reinforcing the African Association of Public Service Commissions.

He urged delegates to work together to ensure that public service remains at the heart of national development, essential for delivering infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other services critical to sustainable growth.

The conference opening was attended by prominent figures from across the continent, including Dr. Choolwe Beyani, President of AAPSCOMs, alongside other regional leaders.

Delegates are set to participate in a series of sessions aimed at exploring the evolving role of public services in fostering innovation and enhancing efficiency in service delivery. The conference also serves as a platform for African nations to exchange successful strategies and confront common challenges in their pursuit of effective governance.

The conference marks a vital step forward in strengthening public service across Africa, with a renewed focus on embracing technology, fostering innovation, and enhancing intergovernmental collaboration to address the dynamic needs of African citizens.