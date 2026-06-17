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Trump warns Iran deal ‘not final’ ahead of formal signing on Friday

BBC
By BBC
1 Min Read

US President Donald Trump has warned that the Iran deal – set to be formally signed on Friday in Switzerland – is “not final”.

He says the US could resume attacks if the agreement doesn’t work out.

“If they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?”

The deal between the US and Iran has not been revealed – our correspondent says it’s reported to include the lifting of oil sanctions on Iran

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KBC Huduma Partnership

The US president was speaking during the final day of the G7 summit in France. Later we’ll have news conferences from Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron among others – you can watch live on this page

Earlier, G7 leaders called for a “robust” agreement to follow the Iran deal

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