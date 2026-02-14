AthleticsSports

Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross country: Korir dethrones Simiu to win 10 km gold

By Dismas Otuke
Boston Marathon champion John Korir produced a masterclass performance to stun the defending champion Daniel Ebenyo Simiu to claim his first Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country title during the 5th edition at the Lobo Village, Eldoret, on Saturday.

Korir clocked 29 minutes and 44 seconds to win his first career cross-country race, which he used to prepare for his Boston Marathon title defence.

Amos Kiprotich claimed silver in a time of 29:46, ahead of Silas Senchura, who posted the same time for a bronze medal.

“I’m feeling good, and I came here to see how my shape is, and I’m happy. My target is the Boston Marathon, and I came here to see how my body would respond. This is my first cross country, and I’ve won it, and I feel good. I was not expecting to win.” Stated Korir

Last year’s winner, Daniel Ebenyo Simiu, placed a distant 5th, failing to win his 3rd Absa Sirikwa title.

Saturday’s race, which marked the fifth year since the inception and co-opting of the race in the World Athletics calendar as a gold label event, brought together over 1900 from 15 countries from across the world.

This year’s edition was the fourth consecutive time for the Absa bank to be the title sponsors with an Ksh 8 million investment.

Agnes Jebet Ngétich and Korir were each rewarded Ksh 770,000 for gold, while the silver medalist pocketed Ksh 642,000 and Ksh 513,000 for the bronze medal winners in the 10km races.

