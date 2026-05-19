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Adan Mohamed assumes role as KRA commissioner general

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

Seasoned banker Adan Mohamed has assumed his role as the substantive Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

This follows his appointment by National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi through a gazette notice.

Until his appointment, Mohamed served as the Chief Strategy Execution at the Office of the President.

Mohamed succeeds Humphrey Wattanga who left the position early last month after serving a one term of three years.

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“We are pleased to welcome Mr Adam Mohamed to lead the Kenya Revenue Authority. His track record in baking, management consulting and public service is exceptional, and his economic contribution in Kenya is well documented,” said Ndiriitu Muriithi, KRA Chairman.

During the transition period, Dr Lilian Nyawanda had been appointed as acting commissioner general.

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Mohamed who brings to the commission three decades of experience previously served as trade cabinet secretary as well as the East African Community cabinet secretary in the Uhuru Kenyatta administration.

“The board is confident that he will provide steady, results-driven, leadership as well work to mobilise revenue for national development,” added Muriithi.

Mohamed is expected to continue to implement KRA revenue strategy which is expected to raise Ksh 2.97 trillion.

Already in ten months of the year to April 2026, the authority raised Ksh 1.97 trillion leaving the new commissioner general with two months to collect Ksh 1 trillion.

Mohamed also previously served in various senior executive roles at Barclays Bank in Africa.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and First Class honours degree in Commerce from the University of Nairobi.

Mohamed whose appointment is effective May 18, will serve in the position for the next three years.

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