ADD confirms Morocco’s role at GITEX Africa 2026,renews its CAITA Presidency

The Digital Development Agency (ADD) has acknowledged Morocco’s role at GITEX Africa 2026 by renewing its African Council of Information Technology Agencies (CAITA) Presidency mandate.

This was confirmed during the 4th CAITA meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, from 7th to 9th April at the sidelines of GITEX Africa 2026.

Held under the April High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, this continental event confirmed its position as a strategic platform dedicated to strengthening integrated, operational, and impact-orientated African digital cooperation.

The convening of this 4th CAITA meeting illustrated the growing influence of this key coordination mechanism serving the continent’s digital transformation dynamics.

As a consultative body of Smart Africa, the Council brings together national digital and IT agencies to promote strategy alignment, expertise sharing, and the development of concerted responses to African digital challenges.

Opening the proceedings, Mr Amine El Mezouaghi, Director General of the Digital Development Agency and current President of CAITA, emphasised the importance of this gathering.

Organised within the framework of GITEX Africa Morocco, it brings together public decision-makers, private sector players, investors, academics, and civil society representatives for three days to address major digital issues.

“It is an immense honour for me to preside over this 4th CAITA meeting in Morocco and to reaffirm our commitment to actively contribute to the realisation of its missions and activities,” he stated, while also praising the momentum driven by Smart Africa and the commitment of the participating African agencies.

This meeting builds upon the work initiated since 2023.

The inaugural CAITA meeting, held in Marrakech on June 1, 2023, alongside the first edition of GITEX Africa Morocco, brought together 15 national agencies and marked the election of Morocco, through the ADD, to the Council’s presidency.

A second extraordinary meeting held online structured CAITA’s operating procedures and adopted its 2024 action plan.

The third meeting, held on May 29, 2024, in Marrakech, consolidated this momentum through strategic work and capacity-building sessions for members.

Continuing this trajectory, a meeting held in Rabat in July 2025, chaired by the ADD, launched structural initiatives, notably the development of the first African guidelines for cross-border data exchange, reflecting a shared ambition for digital integration based on interoperability and trust.

In this dynamic, the ADD presented an ambitious roadmap for CAITA, centred on a dedicated 2026-2027 action plan.

This plan aims to accelerate the implementation of structural projects, strengthen cooperation mechanisms between member agencies, and consolidate the emergence of coordinated, inclusive, and results-orientated African digital governance.

Furthermore, Council members commended the progress achieved under the Moroccan presidency and decided to renew the mandate of the Kingdom of Morocco through the ADD at the head of CAITA.

The decision testifies to the confidence placed in the Kingdom’s leadership in driving this continental dynamic.

By organising this 4th CAITA meeting in Marrakech, the Digital Development Agency reaffirms its leading role in structuring a coordinated and pragmatic African digital governance.

By placing these proceedings at the heart of GITEX Africa Morocco, the ADD contributes to strengthening a collective momentum capable of accelerating the continent’s digital transformation for the benefit of African citizens, economies, and institutions.