Kenya deepens health–defence partnership to enhance care for military personnel

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Defence to strengthen healthcare delivery and advance the Universal Health Coverage agenda.

This following a meeting held on Thursday between the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga and Defence Principal Secretary Dr. Patrick Mariru to enhance collaboration between the two ministries in advancing healthcare delivery.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two ministries, particularly in supporting the health and well-being of military personnel.

The discussions underscored the importance of a coordinated government approach in addressing emerging health priorities.

Additionally, the engagement centred on aligning efforts within national health frameworks to support sustainable, government-led programmes.

The Ministry of Defence emphasised the need for structured collaboration to ensure continuity and consistency of care for personnel deployed across the country.

Both parties recognised progress made through previous joint initiatives and underscored the need to sustain key programmes.

The engagement also highlighted the importance of coordinated planning in supporting health infrastructure development and ensuring service readiness.

The two Principal Secretaries agreed to maintain close coordination through their technical teams to drive shared priorities and ensure effective implementation of agreed interventions.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both ministries, including Dr. Nancy Njeru, alongside Ministry of Defence representatives Brig. Dr. Ndegwa, Brig. Dr. J.M. Ngundo, and Brig. A. M. Obilo.