County NewsHealthMoreNEWS

Kenya deepens health–defence partnership to enhance care for military personnel

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Defence to strengthen healthcare delivery and advance the Universal Health Coverage agenda.

This following a meeting held on Thursday between the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga and Defence Principal Secretary Dr. Patrick Mariru to enhance collaboration between the two ministries in advancing healthcare delivery.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two ministries, particularly in supporting the health and well-being of military personnel.

The discussions underscored the importance of a coordinated government approach in addressing emerging health priorities.

Additionally, the engagement centred on aligning efforts within national health frameworks to support sustainable, government-led programmes.

The Ministry of Defence emphasised the need for structured collaboration to ensure continuity and consistency of care for personnel deployed across the country.

MPs endorse reforms to clear passport backlog at Nyayo House
Government urges hotels to designate tree planting spaces to boost sustainable tourism
UNICEF’s Country Director Visits West Pokot to assess Malnutrition Rates
Two arrested as NACADA seizes drugs worth Ksh2.9M in Bondo

Both parties recognised progress made through previous joint initiatives and underscored the need to sustain key programmes.

The engagement also highlighted the importance of coordinated planning in supporting health infrastructure development and ensuring service readiness.

The two Principal Secretaries agreed to maintain close coordination through their technical teams to drive shared priorities and ensure effective implementation of agreed interventions.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both ministries, including Dr. Nancy Njeru, alongside Ministry of Defence representatives Brig. Dr. Ndegwa, Brig. Dr. J.M. Ngundo, and Brig. A. M. Obilo.

Stakeholders push for enhanced media-government synergy
Mudavadi: Parliament plays crucial role in Kenya’s foreign policy
DPP secures life sentence in Kakamaga defilement case
Thank you for standing by me, President Ruto praises late Odinga
Western Kenya leaders urge Kenya Kwanza faction to be more flexible
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article DPP secures death sentence against four linked to Muchai murder
Next Article ADD confirms Morocco’s role at GITEX Africa 2026,renews its CAITA Presidency
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto promises to confront cartels, restore order in Nairobi
Local News
Apology & Clarification
International News
Bungoma Governor Lusaka dissolves entire Cabinet in major shake-up
County News
Three suspects arrested over attack on Vihiga Senator Osotsi
County News

You May also Like

More

Governor Wavinya calls for divine intervention in Machakos salary crisis

MoreRugby

SportPesa advances Shujaa partnership, injects 15 million into the local 7s circuit.

International NewsNEWS

MKU’s scion receives full autonomy, instruments of power

Local NewsNEWS

EACC goes for county officials in bid to recover Ksh1.6B

Show More