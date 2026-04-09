Three suspects arrested over attack on Vihiga Senator Osotsi

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

In a statement on X, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests were made by detectives in Kisumu County following the attack, which occurred on Wednesday at a restaurant at West End Mall.

The suspects, identified as Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje, 24, from Nyalenda; Eric Otieno alias Dude, 39, from Manyatta; and Vincent Odhiambo alias Tinga, 27, also from Nyalenda, are in police custody and are being processed for arraignment.

The DCI said investigations have been intensified, with detectives pursuing additional suspects believed to be linked to the attack.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations thanks members of the public who have volunteered useful information to aid the ongoing investigations and urges continued cooperation as detectives work to bring all perpetrators to justice,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, ODM party leader Oburu Oginga condemned the attack, describing the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Oburu called for tolerance, stating that differences in political affiliation should not be settled through intimidation or physical confrontation.

“ODM remains committed to the pillars of democracy, the rule of law, and the respectful exchange of ideas. I wish to reiterate our unwavering stance: we do not support, condone or tolerate violence in any form,” he said.