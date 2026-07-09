Kenya – EU Economic Partnership Agreement Implementation Strategy launched

Kenya has launched the Kenya–EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Implementation Strategy, a comprehensive 10-year roadmap designed to provide a clear and actionable pathway for the country to realize the full benefits of the agreement.

The strategy outlines how Kenyan businesses, farmers, manufacturers and exporters can effectively leverage the duty-free, quota-free access to the 27-member European Union (EU) market, enhancing Kenya’s competitiveness and expanding export opportunities.

Speaking during the launch, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Lee Kinyanjui, said the strategy demonstrates Kenya’s commitment to creating a resilient, competitive and sustainable trading environment that enables businesses of all sizes to access the EU market.

“The Kenya–EU EPA aims to secure existing markets while unlocking new opportunities for Kenyan enterprises, attracting investment and promoting job creation. This strategy therefore serves as a guiding framework to harness the full potential of the EPA,” said the Cabinet Secretary.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Kenya, Henriette Geiger, said the unveiling of the strategy marks a significant milestone in strengthening Kenya–EU trade and economic relations through sustainable and inclusive growth.

“The launch of the implementation strategy is an important step in translating the agreement into tangible opportunities for Kenyan businesses and exporters. EU remains committed to working closely with the Government of Kenya and the private sector to ensure that the EPA delivers inclusive growth and long-term benefits for both sides,” said Ambassador Geiger.

Principal Secretary for Trade, Regina Ombam, noted that the strategy aligns with Kenya’s national trade and development priorities, including Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“This Strategy provides an effective roadmap for implementing the EPA, thereby promoting sustainable economic growth, expanding trade and advancing prosperity for our nation,” said PS Ombam.

The Kenya–EU EPA entered into force on 1 July 2024. The agreement secures duty-free, quota-free access for Kenyan exports to the EU, Kenya’s first export destination and second largest trading partner, with a combined market of approximately USD 21.2 trillion. The EU accounts for about 21 percent of Kenya’s annual exports.

According to data from the International Trade Centre, Kenya exported goods worth USD 1.85 billion to the EU in 2025, while imports from the EU were valued at approximately USD 1.74 billion.

Kenya’s principal exports to the EU include live plants and cut flowers, coffee, tea, spices, edible fruits and nuts, vegetables, as well as animal and vegetable fats and oil seeds. Imports from the EU largely comprise of machinery and mechanical appliances, pharmaceutical products, electrical machinery, motor vehicles, paper, paperboard and pulp.

The implementation strategy identifies priority interventions under six thematic areas including: Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Measures, Standards, Technical Regulations and Conformity Assessment, Customs and Trade Facilitation and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

These as well as Structured Commodity Trade and Trade and Sustainable Development.