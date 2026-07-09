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Ruto will win again, opposition mistaken, says Mudavadi

Prime CS says opposition is underestimating President Ruto's popularity

Staff Reporter
By Staff Reporter
4 Min Read

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed the opposition’s confidence regarding the 2027 General Election. He says those who believe defeating President William Ruto will be easy are underestimating his electoral strength.

Speaking in Trans Nzoia County after unveiling a classroom block at Sikhendu Secondary School in Kiminini Constituency, Mudavadi expressed confidence that President Ruto would secure a second term. He emphasised that winning the presidency requires more than mere political rhetoric.

“Those who think they will beat President Ruto should think twice. Winning the presidency is not easy. President Ruto has done a lot for the country, and his re-election is guaranteed by his popularity,” Mudavadi asserted.

The Prime CS urged Kenyans to ensure President Ruto achieves a decisive victory in 2027, aiming to end the cycle of presidential election petitions that have followed every General Election since 2013.

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“Kenya had presidential election petitions from 2013 to 2022, but 2027 will be different and unique. We want the victory to stand out,” he declared.

Regarding regional politics, Mudavadi announced that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) would field candidates for all elective positions across Western Kenya, urging aspiring leaders to join the ruling party and participate in competitive nominations.

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“We encourage many aspirants to join and run on a UDA ticket. We will support those who win the primaries,” he said.

Mudavadi recalled that internal party competition is not new, noting that President Ruto, the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and he all participated in party nominations before the 2007 General Election.

“When the late Hon. Raila won the nomination, we went ahead to support him strongly. In 2026, we will have free and fair nominations in UDA, and we will support those who win,” he stated.

The Prime CS also sought to clarify his own political ambitions, insisting that his current focus is securing President Ruto’s re-election rather than pursuing the country’s second-highest office.

“I don’t want to be number two and be seen to be jostling for the sake of it. My effort is to ensure the President wins. At the right time, I want to be number one,” he explained.

Mudavadi maintained that the opposition’s confidence was misplaced, describing its political momentum as unsustainable.

“I told you in 2022 that President Ruto would win. I can tell you without any fear or doubt that the Head of State will win his re-election. One can take it to the bank,” he affirmed.

He also challenged residents of Trans Nzoia to demand accountability for county expenditure, noting that the county had received approximately Sh40 billion in allocations over the past four years.

“Trans Nzoia has received an allocation of Ksh40 billion over the last four years. We now want to check what it has been used for,” he said.

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