Ruto reiterates call for national dialogue beyond Vision 2030

President William Ruto has reiterated his call for a national dialogue to collectively shape Kenya’s development agenda beyond Vision 2030, stating that the economic stability achieved by his administration provides an opportune moment for this crucial conversation.

Speaking at Statehouse, Nairobi, President Ruto emphasised that Kenya has reached a pivotal juncture, necessitating the participation of all citizens in defining the nation’s future direction. He said the proposed dialogue aims to forge a shared national vision for the next 20 to 25 years, as the country’s long-term trajectory cannot be dictated by the government, a single political party, or a select few individuals.

“Sasa ni nafasi yetu kama Wakenya, tuketi chini pamoja, tupange destiny ya taifa letu la Kenya. Miaka ishirini, ishirini na tano ijayo, tunataka Kenya isimame mahali gani,” Ruto said.

He added: “Kenya haiwezi kupangwa na serikali pekee, haiwezi kupangwa na chama kimoja, haiwezi kupangwa na wachache, sisi wote tutaketi chini tupange.”

Ruto noted that this conversation should build upon the achievements of Vision 2030, a framework developed during former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration that has guided Kenya’s development for many years.

He asserted that his administration has successfully laid a robust economic foundation, enabling the nation to now focus on its long-term aspirations.

“Tumedhibiti uchumi, mambo ya matibabu tumepanga, maneno ya housing tumepanga, maneno ya masomo tumepanga,” he said.

Expressing strong confidence in Kenya’s future, President Ruto articulated his belief that the country can transition from a lower middle-income economy to an upper middle-income economy within the next decade, ultimately achieving high-income status.

“Inawezekana… we become an upper middle-income economy in the next ten years. And we must progress into a higher-income economy,” he declared.

The President also reaffirmed his ambition to transform Kenya into a first-world economy within the next two decades.

“We have demonstrated in the last four years that it is possible to transform this nation into a first world country in our lifetime. Tunahitaji miaka ishirini ijayo, ikizidi sana miaka ishirini na tano,” he stated.

Ruto attributed his optimism to his administration’s progress in stabilising the economy since inheriting significant fiscal challenges in 2022. He noted a decline in inflation, a threefold increase in foreign exchange reserves, the stabilisation of the Kenya shilling, and a strengthened capacity to meet external obligations.

“Today, these are facts you cannot ignore. Our foreign exchange reserves are three times what we had in 2022,” he emphasised.

The President said Kenya possesses ample resources to eradicate poverty, create employment, and achieve food security, urging citizens to unite behind a common national vision.

“Tuna utajiri wa kutosha katika taifa hili. Tufukuze umasikini, watoto wetu wapate ajira, tuzalishe chakula cha kutosha. Mimi niko na imani,” he said.