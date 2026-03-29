Clinical Kenya bounces back to trounce Canada 40-0, in Sao Paulo

Kenya 7’s rugby men’s team made a strong comeback after an unexpected defeat by Belgium, securing a 40-0, victory over Canada in their third match of the final leg of the HSBC 7s Division 2 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday night.

Vincent Onyala led the charge for Shujaa with two tries, while Festus Shiasi, George Ooro Angeyo, Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa, and Denis Abukuse each added a try to the scoreboard.

Amaitsa also contributed significantly with four successful conversions, complemented by another from David Nyagige.

Earlier in the tournament, Kenya started with a commanding 38-7 win against Germany but suffered a narrow 12-14 loss to Belgium in their second match.

Shujaa are scheduled to play against the USA in their fourth match today at 5:44 pm, followed by their final fixture against Uruguay at 8:44 pm.