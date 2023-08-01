The Macmillan Library was established in 1931 and is protected by an act of parliament.

The largest sale of African books commences today at the Macmillan Library. The book fair, organised by Pan-African bookshop Soma Nami, is expected to run from August 1 to 5 from 10 am to 6 pm every day.

The fair dubbed The African Book Fair by Soma Nami Books is an annual week-long book fair showcasing Kenya’s largest offering and sale of African books, showcasing over 10,000 books from over 50 African countries and 2000 titles.

Speaking about the event the organisers said, “We are absolutely excited to finally fit most of the Soma Nami community and all the books under one gigantic roof for five whole days! You get to meet authors, have your books signed, take a few pictures, get a few readings done, expand your genres and read from all the 54 countries in our abundant continent.”

Further adding that the location of the fair is just as important as lauding and celebrating African literature.

“We want to change and build on the narrative of the most overlooked continent one book at a time, as we make this fair a full circle moment for African Readers. (By holding the event here) We also represent the ancestors who were forbidden from this very location a few years back.”