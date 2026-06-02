Kenyan producer, Grace Kahaki, becomes juror for International Emmys

Grace Kahaki of Insignia Productions has been invited to serve as a juror for the 2026 International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (International Emmy Awards).

Kahaki’s selection highlights a growing recognition of Kenyan creatives; in January, award-winning Kenyan producer Toni Kamau joined the 2026 Sundance jury, and Kenyan writer Troy Onyango was a judge for the International Booker Prize in 2026.

KENYAN FILM RECEIVES EMMY NOMINATION

She joins documentary filmmaker King Muriuki (2026) and actor Paul Ogola (2022) as Kenyan Emmy jurors.

“Deeply honoured to be selected as a juror for the 2026 International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Awards,” Kahaki said. “It means a great deal to have my voice recognised and included among industry professionals shaping conversations around excellence in global television. It’s a reminder that African storytellers continue to have an important voice on the world stage.”

Grace Kahaki has worked in TV and production in Kenya for over 15 years, and in 2026, walked away with the most Kalasha Awards at the Award ceremony in March with Philippe Bresson for their show “Kash Money.”

KENYAN SHOW LANDS EMMY NOD

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, popularly referred to as the Emmys, honours excellence in television programming produced outside the United States.