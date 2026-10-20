African podcasts lose $1.4M in potential ad revenue, report finds

African podcasts are generating stronger audience engagement than their counterparts in higher-paying markets but earn significantly less from advertising, with a new report estimating a $1.4 million gap in potential revenue.

The Creative Africa Intelligence Report (CAIR) 2026 by SemaBOX found that 330 podcast episodes and videos published between June 2025 and July 2026 generated more than $900,000 in advertising value at prevailing market rates.

The same content could have attracted more than $2.3 million if priced at advertising rates in markets such as the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

The report attributes the difference to what it calls the “geography discount”, a gap in commercial value driven by the location of creators and their audiences rather than the quality of their content.

“African creators are producing digital media that rivals global competitors in audience commitment and attention depth, yet they are not receiving the recognition or revenue they are due because of structural barriers,” said SemaBOX Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dan Aceda.

The study analysed 227 YouTube videos and 103 Spotify episodes, finding that the YouTube content recorded a weighted engagement rate of 2.75 per cent, above the 1.5 to 2.2 per cent benchmark in higher-paying markets.

Despite this performance, the sample’s blended advertising rate was about 71 per cent lower than that of the comparator markets.

The gap varies across the continent, with advertising rates about twice as high in South Africa, seven times higher in Kenya and Nigeria, and nearly 11 times higher in Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Senegal and Egypt, based on the report’s estimates.

Limited access to platform revenue

The report also identifies limited access to platform monetisation programmes as a barrier to creators earning from their work.

During the study period, Spotify’s Partner Program was unavailable in all African markets, while YouTube’s Partner Program operated in only 13 of the continent’s 54 countries.

Under the report’s revenue-sharing model, creators would receive roughly half of the estimated advertising value. At higher international advertising rates, the sampled content could support about 890 monthly income equivalents of $100 over the 14-month study period, compared with 352 at current rates, without attracting additional views.

Aceda said closing the valuation gap could create opportunities for advertisers, investors and technology companies seeking to tap into the continent’s growing digital audio market.

“The geography discount is our biggest challenge, but it is also our greatest opportunity. It is a valuation gap, and for global advertisers, investors and ad-tech developers, closing it offers a rare entry point into a fast-growing digital audio market,” he said.

The report estimates that African podcast audiences are growing by 20 to 28 per cent annually, outpacing the 7 to 14 per cent growth in the infrastructure needed to monetise them, raising concerns that the revenue gap could widen.

Baraza Media Lab Executive Director Eric Kinaga said African creators needed stronger institutions and support systems to translate their work into sustainable businesses.

“African stories deserve African agency. And African creativity deserves a fair return. That conviction sits at the heart of Baraza Media Lab’s work,” Kinaga said.

Fairer returns for creators

The report recommends that global brands and advertising agencies include African podcasts in their media plans and assess campaigns using measurable outcomes such as completed views, referral traffic and conversions.

It also urges YouTube and Spotify to widen monetisation access, proposing a phased Spotify Partner Program pilot in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. Investors are encouraged to support advertising technology, audience measurement, content aggregation and creator payment systems.

Policymakers have also been urged to introduce transparency standards covering advertising rates, advertising inventory utilisation and creator payouts, alongside support for local advertising technology and payment infrastructure.

The report estimates that Africa produces about 710,000 podcast publications annually, based on an estimated 10,000 open RSS feeds and 20,000 YouTube channels. However, it cautions that the figure is a modelled scenario that has not been deduplicated and should not be treated as a verified total.

The findings were released in Nairobi on Tuesday during the launch of the report, titled ‘Value created. Value returned.’, held in partnership with Baraza Media Lab.