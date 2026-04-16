Sama lays off 1,108 employees in Kenya

Samasource Impact Sourcing Inc (Sama) has issued a redundancy notice affecting 1,108 of its workforce in Nairobi.

The firm which offer artificial intelligence (AI) training services to said the job cuts have been due to a formal notice by Facebook owner, Meta, which Sama’s key client.

“As is standard in our industry, client programs evolve, and we work closely with our partners to manage these transitions responsibly. Our immediate priority is supporting our employees through this change and ensuring continuity across our broader operations,” said Annepeace Alwala, Sama Country Lead and Vice President for Global Delivery.

According to the firm, it issued a formal notice of intended redundancy to staff at the it’s Nairobi office on Thursday after engagement with Meta failed.

Sama said in a statement released on Thursday that affected employees are on the specific terminated workstream.

“We recognise the significant impact on the team and the local community. We are actively working to support affected employees with care and respect as we always do. Our teams receive living wages and full benefits, and have consistently had access to comprehensive wellness resources, full medical benefits, and on-site counselling support by qualified and licensed practitioners,” added Alwala.

Sama provided data annotation solutions for computer vision that power AI and Machine Learning (ML) models.