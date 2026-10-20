County News

Atwoli lauds Ruto’s plan to exempt low-income workers from PAYE

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has welcomed President William Ruto’s plan to exempt workers earning up to Ksh32,333 per month from Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax.

Atwoli said the proposed exemption will leave workers with more disposable income, particularly those in the private sector, where the majority of unionisable employees fall within the affected income bracket.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

In a statement following the President’s Mashujaa Day address in Eldoret, Atwoli urged Parliament to fast-track the proposal, saying it would address COTU’s longstanding calls for an increase in the threshold for tax-exempt earnings.

“Exempting this category of wage earners from PAYE is a huge step by the President to cushion these low-income earners from heavy taxation. This will go a long way in reducing the burden these workers have continued to carry in their working lives, putting more cash in their pockets,” he said.

The trade union boss also welcomed the President’s proposal to exempt mobile phones from 25 per cent tax, saying the move will support the growth of Kenya’s digital and platform economy.

He said lower mobile phone prices will create opportunities for young people seeking employment by making it easier for them to access digital platforms and applications through which they can earn an income.

Bruno Obodha faces fraud charges months after nullification of his appointment as EAPCC MD
Marsabit Court users empowered to champion survivor-centered justice
First batch of Kenyan pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for 2025 Hajj
Kenyans urged to embrace saving culture

Atwoli called on unemployed young people to take advantage of the proposed tax relief to explore opportunities in the digital economy and contribute to the growth of the sector.

He cited the International Labour Organization’s recognition of the platform economy as a source of employment and income opportunities for young people and businesses, as well as a pathway towards the formalisation of work.

“No doubt that it is against this background that the International Labour Orgainzation, ILO, observing that the platform economy has created opportunities for young people  and business development,” said Atwoli.

Mashujaa Day in Pictures: President William Ruto lands at the Kerenga Airstrip
Correctional Department frees over 23,000 petty offenders to decongest prisons
Two more suspects charged in Ksh1.5B PROFIT programme fraud
33 passengers escape death narrowly in Kipkelion West
Hong Ting Forum: Experts say China’s support to Africa has brought vast benefits
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article African podcasts lose $1.4M in potential ad revenue, report finds
Next Article Wiper suffers early setback in Migwani as aspirants defect to NLP
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Wiper suffers early setback in Migwani as aspirants defect to NLP
County News NEWS
African podcasts lose $1.4M in potential ad revenue, report finds
Technology
Print Day: Why it still matters in Kenya’s evolving business landscape
OPINIONS
NOCK Deputy Barnaba Korir among 25 sportmen and women honoured in Mashujaa celebrations
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

3 arrested as hunt for suspects in Kisumu robbery continues

County NewsNEWS

East African tourism 3rd regional Expo kicks off in Nairobi

County NewsNEWS

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro mourns death of his father

County NewsNEWS

KBC visits Upendo destitute children’s home, gifts children early Christmas

Show More