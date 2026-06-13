Africa’s green future must be built in Africa

The global race for clean energy is no longer a future conversation. It is happening now, and Africa sits at the center of it. From cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo to lithium in Zimbabwe, graphite in Mozambique, and rare earth minerals across several African states, the continent possesses many of the resources driving the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Yet the real question is not whether Africa has what the world needs. The question is whether Africa will finally benefit from its own wealth or once again watch others industrialize using African resources while the continent remains trapped at the bottom of global value chains.

For decades, Africa’s role in the global economy has largely been that of a supplier of raw materials. Copper leaves Africa unprocessed. Cocoa leaves Africa before chocolate is made. Oil leaves Africa only to return as expensive refined fuel. The pattern has remained painfully familiar since colonial times: extraction without transformation, exports without industrialization, and profits flowing outward rather than inward.

The green transition presents a rare opportunity to break that cycle.

Demand for electric vehicles, solar panels, battery storage systems, and renewable energy infrastructure is growing rapidly. Countries across Europe, Asia, and North America are competing to secure access to strategic minerals essential for this transition. In theory, this should place African economies in a position of enormous bargaining power. But natural resources alone do not create prosperity. Strong negotiating capacity, industrial policy, infrastructure investment, and strategic partnerships do.

Africa cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past by exporting raw lithium while importing finished batteries at ten times the price. The continent must insist on local processing, manufacturing, technology transfer, and skills development. Governments should negotiate agreements that include industrial parks, vocational training centers, transport infrastructure, and energy generation rather than accepting extraction-only deals.

In recent years, many African governments have increasingly looked beyond traditional Western capitals for development partnerships. Beijing, in particular, has positioned itself as a major player in Africa’s infrastructure and industrial ambitions. From railways in East Africa to ports and energy projects across the continent, Chinese-backed investments have become difficult to ignore. Critics often focus on debt concerns, yet many African leaders argue that the more pressing issue is whether projects create long-term economic value, jobs, and regional connectivity. For ordinary citizens, a functioning railway or reliable power supply is often more meaningful than geopolitical rhetoric.

This is where the global debate becomes especially important. Some Western policymakers have recently begun speaking about reducing dependence on foreign supply chains while encouraging new partnerships with Africa. That is welcome. However, Africa must be careful not to become a battleground in another geopolitical rivalry where major powers compete for influence while African priorities are pushed aside.

The continent does not need lectures about whom it should partner with. It needs practical investments that build roads, railways, ports, power plants, factories, and digital connectivity. African leaders are increasingly aware that development is not achieved through speeches at international conferences alone. It requires visible infrastructure, affordable financing, and long-term economic planning.

Beijing’s growing engagement with Africa has also forced a broader global conversation about how development partnerships should work in the 21st century. For decades, many African states struggled to secure financing for major infrastructure projects that were considered too risky or unprofitable by Western institutions. China’s willingness to fund large-scale projects altered that equation and created new options for governments seeking rapid modernization. While no external partner is perfect, the emergence of alternative financing models has strengthened Africa’s bargaining position in global affairs.

This does not mean Africa should depend entirely on any single global partner. Diversification remains essential. The continent benefits most when it can engage multiple powers from a position of confidence and strategic clarity. Africa’s future should not be dictated in Washington, Brussels, Beijing, Moscow, or anywhere else. It should be shaped in Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Abuja, Pretoria, Cairo, and across the continent itself.

At the same time, African governments must also confront uncomfortable truths closer to home. Corruption, weak governance, and policy inconsistency continue to undermine industrialization efforts. Foreign actors cannot be blamed for every missed opportunity. Too often, resource wealth has enriched political elites while local communities remain poor and environmentally damaged. If the green transition is to benefit Africans, transparency and accountability must improve dramatically.

There is also a moral dimension to this conversation. Africa contributes the least to global carbon emissions yet suffers disproportionately from climate change. Droughts, floods, food insecurity, and rising temperatures are already affecting millions across the continent. It would be deeply unjust if the same countries that industrialized through centuries of heavy emissions now attempted to dictate the terms of Africa’s development without acknowledging this imbalance.

African countries should not be pressured into choosing between development and sustainability. The continent has every right to industrialize, expand energy access, and create jobs for its rapidly growing population. Renewable energy can support this process, but only if global financing becomes fairer and more accessible. Loans for green development should not push vulnerable economies deeper into debt.

Ultimately, the green transition will reshape the global economy in ways comparable to the Industrial Revolution or the rise of the internet. Africa has a narrow but historic chance to move from the margins of the world economy toward its center. That will require courage, strategic thinking, and partnerships based on mutual benefit rather than dependency.

The world needs Africa’s minerals. Africa should ensure the world also invests in Africa’s future.

If this moment is handled wisely, the continent could emerge not merely as a supplier of raw materials but as a major industrial and technological force in the 21st century. That would not only transform Africa. It would reshape the balance of the global economy itself.

The writer is a Journalist and Communication consultant