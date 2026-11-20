African economies could unlock billions of dollars for small businesses by redirecting part of domestic pension savings towards productive sectors.

With vast pools of retirement savings tied up in government securities, bank deposits, and real estate, investors and financial leaders are pushing for specialized vehicles to channel local liquidity directly into African Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking in Nairobi during The African Circuit, industry leaders argued that the continent must mobilize its own capital to finance enterprise and infrastructure, rather than treating foreign direct investment as a silver bullet.

“Africa does not have a capital shortage; it has a capital-allocation challenge . Right now, our financing models make it easier to import finished goods than to build local factories,with incentives to investors ” said Chris Diaz, Adili Group Executive Chairman.

Kenya’s pension industry alone, which holds more than Ksh 3 trillion ($25b) in assets, highlights this untapped potential.

Local businesses have remained starved of growth due to heavy pension investment in treasury bills, bonds, and property.

Redirecting just 10% of Kenya’s pension assets through dedicated private equity or SME debt funds would inject roughly $2.5 billion into local enterprises—diversifying institutional returns while driving job creation.

“If we want globally competitive Africa high quality enterprises, we must deploy strategic affordable capital directly into agro-processing and manufacturing—integrating smallholder farmers into structured supply chains where value is retained on the continent,” he added.

However, rigid regulatory frameworks and a shortage of de-risked investment vehicles continue to stall this shift.

The push comes as African businesses grapple with prohibitive borrowing costs and a scarcity of patient, long-term capital needed to scale operations and adopt new technologies.

Kenneth Miriti, Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce Kenya Banking Commission, pointed to the Kenya Pipeline Company public offering, which was 105% oversubscribed on the back of strong East African investor participation.

He also highlighted a $20 million green bond for water infrastructure in Tanga, Tanzania, which achieved a 103% subscription rate after a local-currency bond fund anchored 35% of the issue, drawing in domestic institutional buyers for the rest.

To replicate these successes across the SME sector, development finance institutions (DFIs) must help bridge the structuring gap.

Joseph Alain Saraka, vice-president at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), noted that DFIs play a critical role in helping governments and project sponsors package bankable, commercially viable deals capable of absorbing institutional capital.

Ultimately, the leaders notes that unlocking Africa’s domestic savings requires balancing fiduciary prudence with economic ambition.

With SMEs driving the bulk of employment across the continent, regulatory modernization and innovative risk-sharing instruments were highlighted as decisive in turning Africa’s own savings into the primary engine of its industrial transformation.