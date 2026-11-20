The Trials of Winnie Mandela, the seven-part documentary series executive produced by South African philanthropist Ivor Ichikowitz, has been nominated for Best Episodic Series at the 42nd International Documentary Association (IDA) Documentary Awards, one of the leading international honours in non-fiction filmmaking.

The nomination marks a significant international milestone for a project that took 12 years to bring to the screen.

Produced through the Ichikowitz Family Foundation’s African Oral History Archive, the series has not only brought renewed attention to one of the most consequential and contested figures in Africa’s history, but has also sparked important conversations about her legacy, the liberation struggle and the complexities of South Africa’s democratic journey.

Directed by the late, two-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Mandy Jacobson, the series gives Winnie Madikizela-Mandela an opportunity to tell her story in her own words, while confronting the controversies, contradictions and defining moments of her extraordinary life.

At its heart are intimate conversations between Madikizela-Mandela and her granddaughters, Princess Zaziwe Manaway and Princess Swati Mandela-Dlamini, who also worked as a producer on the series.

Their questions lead into rare archival footage and testimony from supporters, critics, family members and others whose lives intersected with one of the most fiercely contested figures of South Africa’s liberation struggle.

The series explores the experiences of a woman who endured persecution by the apartheid regime, became a symbol of resistance and remained a deeply divisive public figure.

Rather than offering a single verdict, it invites viewers to wrestle with the difficult choices, contradictions and moral complexities of South Africa’s journey to democracy.

Ivor Ichikowitz, founder of the Ichikowitz Family Foundation and Executive Producer of the series, said themes of the series were universal.

“Winnie Mandela’s story is deeply rooted in Africa, and the response from audiences across the continent has demonstrated its profound local resonance,” he said. “But its themes are universal. The struggle against oppression and injustice, the pursuit of freedom and equality, and the fight for women’s rights are issues that transcend borders and generations. This is not simply a story about South Africa’s past; it is a story that speaks to the world today.”

The international recognition follows a remarkable response to the series in South Africa and across the African continent.

Since its release, ‘The Trials of Winnie Mandela’ has generated extensive media coverage and stimulated a wide-ranging public conversation about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s place in history, the complexities of her legacy and the broader story of South Africa’s liberation struggle.

Prominent political figures, historians, journalists and public intellectuals have contributed to this conversation through opinion pieces and commentary.

Among them were Dr Mathews Phosa, Judith February, Sello Hatang, Ghaleb Cachalia and Malaika Mahlatsi, whose reflections explored different dimensions of Winnie’s life, her political legacy and the significance of revisiting her story through the voices of those who knew her.

The impact of the series was also recognised by the South African public relations and communications industry.

The docuseries received five awards (including two Gold Awards) across the 2026 PRISM and New Generation Awards, the leading PR industry awards, including recognition for its work in arts and entertainment, social media engagement and digital communications.

The awards reflected the campaign’s success in creating a sustained public conversation around one of the most consequential and contested figures in South African history.

The response has also extended beyond the continent. Audiences and viewers in international markets have expressed strong interest in accessing the series, with calls for it to be made available more widely beyond its initial African release.

This international appetite reflects the global significance of Madikizela-Mandela’s story, which speaks not only to South Africa’s struggle for freedom, but also to universal questions of resistance, leadership, power, justice and the price of political conviction.

Ichikowitz added: “These are not uniquely African struggles; they are universal human experiences. The response we have seen reinforces our belief that this series has an important place in the global conversation. We believe audiences around the world should have the opportunity to discover Winnie’s story, engage with its complexities and draw their own conclusions about a woman whose life continues to provoke debate and reflection.”

For the Ichikowitz Family Foundation, the project reflects the broader purpose of its African Oral History Archive: ensuring that important African stories are preserved and that history is explored through the voices and experiences of those who lived it.

The series demonstrates the power of oral history and documentary filmmaking to bring overlooked perspectives into the public domain and encourage new generations to engage critically with their heritage.

“After 12 years, it is deeply meaningful to see this work recognised internationally. Above all, this nomination is a tribute to Mandy Jacobson, who was central to bringing Winnie’s story to the screen. Her contribution to this project was extraordinary.” Ichikowitz concluded.

The International Documentary Association received 650 submissions from 95 countries for its 2026 awards. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Friday, 4 December, at The Ebell of Los Angeles. The Best Episodic Series winner will be selected by an international jury.

The African Oral History Archive, an initiative of the Ichikowitz Family Foundation, preserves first-hand accounts of African history and its key figures.

Its work is intended to make competing perspectives available to future generations, allowing them to question, debate and better understand the past.

About the Ichikowitz Family Foundation: Founded by African businessman and philanthropist Ivor Ichikowitz, the Ichikowitz Family Foundation is committed to unlocking Africa’s potential through youth empowerment, education, heritage preservation and environmental conservation.

Through initiatives including the African Youth Survey and the African Oral History Archive, the Foundation works to amplify African voices, promote active citizenship and help shape a more prosperous future for the continent