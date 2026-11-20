The 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have officially come to an end, with 1,048,355 candidates completing the national assessment across 10,693 examination centres countrywide.

The final paper, Physics Practical (232/3), was administered Friday morning between 8.00 am and 10.30 am, marking the conclusion of this year’s examination period.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Friday witnessed the opening of the KNEC examination container and the distribution of KCSE examination materials at the Belgut Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner’s office in Kericho County.

Ogamba then visited Kabianga Boys Senior School to monitor examination administration.

The conclusion of the KCSE examination paves way for the next step of marking and assessing the students.