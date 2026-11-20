Kenya has officially flagged off eight competitively selected Kenyan university students participating in the 2026 edition of Huawei’s flagship global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Seeds for the Future.

The eight Kenyan delegates will travel to Dongguan and Shenzhen, China, for an intensive, fully funded technical immersion.

During their stay, the students will gain hands-on training at Huawei’s state-of-the-art research and development facilities, mastering emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G and 6G networks, cloud computing, and digital power systems, while engaging in knowledge exchange with international peers.

Presiding over the ceremonial handover of the Kenya National Flag to the student delegation on Thursday, Principal Secretary, State Department for Foreign Affairs Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, representing the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi underscored the critical role of human capital development in national growth and global competitiveness.

“Education is the pathway for transformation, but only to the extent that we link education to markets, skills, and job creation. By enabling students of technology and leadership in Kenya to travel to Shenzhen and interact directly with a global technology powerhouse like Huawei, we are providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Huawei’s investment directly strengthens Nairobi’s position as a digital leader on the African continent,” he said.

The PS further noted that this initiative translates key commitments made during his official delegation visit to Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen in August 2026 into tangible outcomes for Kenyan youth.

He highlighted that the initiative aligns with the Government’s Digital Superhighway agenda under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and reinforces the strategic bilateral friendship between the Republic of Kenya and the People’s Republic of China.

Speaking on behalf of Huawei Technologies Kenya, Sun Quan (James), Deputy Chief Executive Officer, reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to nurturing local ICT talent.

“This program is named ‘Seeds for the Future.’ As these eight talented students visit Shenzhen to exchange ideas with global technical experts, our hope is that when they return, they will turn into ‘Big Trees’ that contribute significantly to Kenya’s digital economy and national development.”

Global impact & local alignment

Launched globally in 2008, Huawei’s Seeds for the Future program has cultivated tech talent across the globe, engaging nearly 19,800 students from 143 countries and building partnerships with over 500 universities worldwide.

The 2026 edition reinforces Huawei’s ongoing support for Kenya’s digital ecosystem, extending across private sector infrastructure, public sector capacity building, and advanced technical skills transfer.

The ceremony was attended by key government and industry leaders, including Amb. Jane B. Makori, Deputy Director General for Asia Affairs; Dr. Wahome Rureri, Deputy Director for Higher Education at the State Department for Higher Education; Khadija Mohamed Ahmed of Huawei Technologies; and student representative Ahmed Rashid from the University of Nairobi Faculty of Law, who delivered remarks on behalf of the selected cohort.