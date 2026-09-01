AfroExchange brings African music, fashion, creativity to Nairobi

Johnnie Walker has brought its AfroExchange experience to Nairobi, with the city’s creatives and music lovers converging at Capital Noir for a celebration of African music, fashion and culture.

The event, held on August 29, featured live performances, DJ sets, curated cocktails and interactive art and fashion experiences, highlighting Nairobi’s growing influence in Africa’s contemporary creative scene.

Singer Okello Max headlined the entertainment, performing some of his popular tracks, including ‘Taya’ and ‘Nakufa’. He was joined by DJs Festa, Sir M and DJ Mish, while MC Hypegad kept the audience engaged throughout the evening.

Beyond music, guests participated in painting activities on mural boards inspired by Nairobi’s nightlife and the brand’s Striding Man icon.

A partnership with 4mtaa Fashion also allowed attendees to explore and try on a selection of artistic fashion pieces.

The event also featured mixology masterclasses led by mixologist and cultural curator Kingkline Ojal, where guests learned how to prepare their preferred Johnnie Walker cocktails.

Johnnie Walker Shopper Manager Duncan Mokaya said the platform seeks to create spaces that bring together music, culture and self-expression while supporting African creatives.

“Johnnie Walker has always stood for progress and the people who keep moving culture forward,” Mokaya said.

He said AfroExchange celebrates creators, innovators and cultural tastemakers shaping modern Africa while encouraging them to pursue their ambitions.

The Nairobi edition is part of AfroExchange’s wider push to celebrate African creativity through music, art and fashion. The platform has previously been hosted in Kisumu and Nanyuki, with plans underway for a major concert featuring an international artist line-up.

The initiative seeks to support Africa’s creative economy by creating platforms that connect communities through music and shared cultural experiences.