Pest Control Products Board intercepts unregistered pest control products at Busia

The Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) has intercepted a consignment of unregistered pest control products at the Busia One Stop Border Post.

The products were intercepted on 30th August 2026, the Busia One Stop Border Post (OSBP) intercepted a consignment of unregistered pest control products that was in transit from Kampala to Nairobi.

“On 30th August 2026, PCPB enforcement officers at the Busia One Stop Border Post (OSBP) intercepted a consignment of unregistered pest control products that was in transit from Kampala to Nairobi,” read the statement.

PCPB says the operation is part of efforts to prevent illegal and unregistered pest control products from entering and circulating in Kenya.

“The interception forms part of the Board’s ongoing efforts to ensure that only pest control products that have undergone the required regulatory assessment and are duly registered are circulated and used in Kenya.”

The Board also warned that the transportation and handling of pest control products require strict adherence to safety requirements, cautioning against transporting or storing pesticides together with foodstuffs.

“Such practices can result in contamination of food products, posing serious risks to human health, including pesticide poisoning,” said PCPB.

PCPB urged transporters, distributors, importers and other stakeholders in the pest control products value chain to observe all the regulatory requirements when handling, transporting and storing these products.

“Proper segregation of pesticides from food and other consumable goods is essential in protecting food safety and public health,” the Board urged.

Further, PCPB urged the public and other stakeholders to report suspected illegal or unregistered pest control products.