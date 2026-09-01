Kakuzi breaks ground for new blueberry production orchards

Listed agribusiness firm Kakuzi Plc has broken ground on a 30-acre greenhouse development as part of its blueberry crop production strategy.

The Blueberry greenhouse development is also part of Kakuzi’s revenue stream diversification plan and formally marks the adoption of a third superfood commercial crop alongside Macadamia and Avocado.

Speaking when he confirmed the greenhouse development project commencement, Kakuzi Plc Managing Director Chris Flowers said the blueberry pilot project had registered tremendous success at the crop variety selection stage.

The firm’s crop trials, he confirmed, returned positive results, including commercial viability, as reflected in the divisional half-year trading results.

“Kakuzi has been actively working to diversify its revenue streams, and our blueberry operations are part of this foundation,” Flowers said.

He added, “Our blueberry production has increased in line with expectations. This venture is now profitable and has recorded a half-year profit of Ksh 13 million, recovering from the Ksh 17 million loss posted for the same period last year.”

Based on the good performance, and to boost shareholder returns, the firm is now developing purpose-built greenhouses across a 30-acre orchard as part of the blueberry production venture.

As of June 2026, Kakuzi blueberry production on the pilot orchards stood at 42,000 kg, up from 8,400 kg this time last year.

“We anticipate that production will meet our annual field production and business revenue projections. The market demand both domestically and in our key international markets remains strong, with prices exceeding expectations,” Flowers noted.

As part of Kakuzi’s superfoods commercialisation strategy, the firm is also exploring long‑life avocado products, including frozen pulp and oil production for export markets.