Ageng’o urges media to amplify children’s voices, advance their rights

Principal Secretary for Children Services Carren Ageng’o is challenging journalists and digital content creators to adopt responsible, child-sensitive reporting as part of efforts to strengthen child protection and advance children’s rights.

Ageng’o highlighted the media’s crucial role in shaping public understanding, influencing social norms, exposing child protection issues, and holding duty bearers accountable.

She advocated for ethical, evidence-informed, and solutions-oriented reporting that safeguards children’s dignity, privacy, and best interests.

“Every story matters. Every child counts. Every voice protects,” she said

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the 2026 Child Rights and Protection Media Awards (CRAPMA), the PS urged the media to look beyond individual incidents and use journalism to promote prevention and practical solutions to child protection challenges.

Ageng’o stressed that the scale of child protection concerns necessitates sustained attention from journalists, media houses, and digital platforms.

“231,025 child protection cases were recorded through the Child Protection Information Management System during the 2025/2026 Financial Year, underscoring the need for timely intervention, stronger prevention and sustained public awareness,” she stated.

She specifically encouraged journalists to highlight community initiatives and individuals working to improve children’s safety and well-being, while also giving children the opportunity to be heard as rights holders.

The PS added that responsible reporting should not only expose violations but also demonstrate the actions being taken to address them.

“The scale of child protection concerns in the country requires the media to go beyond reporting incidents. It requires highlighting solutions, community initiatives, and individuals contributing to the safety and well-being of children.”

Ageng’o also called on digital content creators to apply the same standards of responsibility when producing and sharing content involving children, particularly in protecting their privacy and dignity.

The CRAPMA awards have been revived through a collaboration between the State Department for Children Services, the Children Rights Advocacy and Legal Aid Foundation (CRALAF), and other partners.

The initiative brings together government, media, civil society, development partners, communities, and children in efforts to advance children’s rights and strengthen child protection.

The launch also marked the opening of the call for entries and nominations, with submissions closing at midnight on 23 October 2026. The awards ceremony will take place on 20 November 2026, coinciding with World Children’s Day.