Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani and Msambweni Member of Parliament Feisal Abdallah on Saturday presided over a harambee for the Ibiza Market fire victims.

The incident occurred on 22 September ,2026, where a massive fire broke out around 3.00pm at the commercial Ibiza market located in Ukunda Ward ,Msambweni Subcounty .

The Blaze razed more than 10 shops affecting more than 28 business persons operating at Ibiza Market.

Addressing Ibiza Market fire victims and residents of Ukunda,Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has affirmed that her administration is committed to proactive disaster Management ,strengthening of disaster response and rescue services.

“We had one fire engine that was bought in 2014 and for now is not in good shape ,my administration through the assembly have budgeted for the two fire engines in this financial year to assist in handling fire incidents,” Achani Said.

Achani castigated against politicians who are eyeing various in the coming polls not to use crisis and disasters for political mileage.

“My opponents have nothing to show their are good at propaganda and smear campaign to taint my administration that has done a lot for my people, let’s reject this people at the Ballot in 2027.”Achani Said.

Similar Sentiments were echoed by Msambweni Member of Parliament Feisal Badar commending Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani for reaching out to president William Ruto for aiding the Ibiza Market fire victims during the fundraiser led by Achani.

“Fatuma Achani can not be intimidated just because she is a women, Achani will be re-elected again and those opposing her should wait for a decisive defeat come 2027.”Feisal Said.

Other leaders who spoke during the fundraiser include Deputy Government Spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga,Kwale Women Representative, Fatuma Masito and Kinondo Ward Member of County Juma Maone who rallied support for the re-election of President William Ruto and Governor Achani in 2027 General Election.

Present at the Fundraiser were Michael Mutua Cec Tourism, Fransisca Kilonzo Cec Social Service, Joto Mwachirumbi Cec Roads, Political Advisor in the office of the Governor Mshenga Ruga ,Chief officers ,Directors and other Government officials.