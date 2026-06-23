Duale cleared of contempt in Ebola facility case, warned against defying court orders

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Bare Duale has been cleared of contempt after appearing before the High Court to explain alleged failure to comply with orders stopping construction of an Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Airbase in Nanyuki.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi had summoned Duale after the court found him liable for contempt over claims that activities at the US-funded isolation and quarantine centre continued despite conservatory orders suspending the project.

Duale told the court that construction of the facility has been halted pending the determination of the case challenging the project, adding that the government’s decision to establish the centre was based on public interest considerations and advice from health experts.

The CS apologised to the court if his actions were deemed to have violated its directives, saying he did not intend to disregard the authority of the court.

In her ruling, Justice Nyaundi accepted Duale’s explanation and apology, saying she had found that the CS respected the authority of the court.

“I have found that Duale has indeed respected the authority of this court. He has apologised as required,” Justice Nyaundi said.

The judge said she accepted Duale’s apology after noting that it was the first time he was addressing the matter before the court.

“Since this is the first time Duale is addressing this issue, I will believe that he truly does not hold the court in contempt. For that reason, I will accept his apology, especially considering he has clearly stated that he respects the authority of this court,” she ruled.

The dispute arose after Katiba Institute moved to court challenging the government’s decision to establish the quarantine facility at Laikipia Airbase to manage potential Ebola cases.

The proposed facility also led to protests in Nanyuki, with residents raising concerns that its establishment could expose the area to Ebola infections.

Kenya has not reported any Ebola case, although outbreaks have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.