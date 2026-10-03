It’s all systems go for 3rd I&N Partners Classic golf tournament

Preparations are in full swing ahead of the third edition of the prestigious I&N Partners Classic golf tournament at Sigona Golf Club on October 9–10.

The two-day tournament, which was first held in 2024, attracted over 250 golfers from various sectors in the country.

The field will include both professional and amateur golfers, creating a mix of competitive play and social interaction on the course.

The tournament, themed “Strengthening Partnerships through Service,” is an annual event undertaken during Customer Service Week, where the organisers, Attorneys Africa, grant their clientele an opportunity to not only showcase their products and services but also facilitate networking and face-to-face customer engagements, reflecting the role the event has played.

According to David Njoroge, a partner at Attorneys Africa, they are doing everything possible to make next week’s event bigger than the last two editions. He said that plans are underway to make it an annual series.

The I&N Partners Classic tournament has established itself as an annual meeting point for golfers, business leaders, clients, and partners, combining sports with an opportunity to build and strengthen relationships.



“We are leaving nothing to chance to ensure we give our clients and golfers an exciting tournament at Sigona during the Mazingira Day weekend,” said Njoroge.

C.J. Wangai, the resident pro at Sigona Golf Club and one of the elite golfers in the country, says he is well prepared and looking forward to an exciting outing.

The tournament shall host at least 15 professional and elite amateur golfers who shall compete for cash prizes, distinct from the rest of the players.

Habil Waswani, the newly appointed acting CEO of Kenya Airways and an ardent golfer, who has featured in the last two editions, praised the efforts by the organisers to roll out the tournament for the third year running, terming it a positive move towards networking and appreciation of customers at large.

Zipporah Gichigi emerged as the overall winner in last year’s tournament held at the same venue, with Lewis Muriithi and Trevor Kimenye clinching the Division II and guest titles respectively.