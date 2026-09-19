Allow Ruto to deliver his mandate, Kenya Kwanza leaders tell Uhuru

Kenya Kwanza leaders have sustained their criticism of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of allegedly undermining the Kenya Kwanza administration and its development agenda.

Led by President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, the leaders called on the former president to respect his position and allow the current administration to deliver on its mandate.

Speaking during a boda boda empowerment drive at Ojamong Primary School in Teso South, the leaders accused Uhuru of interfering in the affairs of the Kenya Kwanza government, urging him to desist from what they described as efforts to frustrate the administration.

They further maintained that Ruto will serve two terms like his predecessors.

“Jomo Kenyatta was president for 15 years, Daniel Arap Moi for 24 years, and Mwai Kibaki for 10 years—no one told them ‘one term’. President Uhuru Kenyatta came with all his shortfalls and weaknesses, no one told him one term”. Said Speaker Wetang’ula.

“ So now we have this hard-working man, President William Ruto; those singing ‘one term’ will be in for a rude shock. Kenyans know the difference between someone that works and those that don’t, and they know President Ruto has transformed the country.” He added.

The remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Kenya Kwanza leaders defending the government’s record while warning against what they termed attempts to destabilise its leadership.