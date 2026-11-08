AfricaCounty NewsHealthInternational NewsNEWS

Africa CDC calls for humanitarian corridor in DRC following attack

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has called for the establishment of a corridor of peace, protection of civilians, patients, health workers and health facilities, and for safe, sustained access to affected communities.

This follows a deadly attack on civilians in Cantine-Aloya, North Kivu, DRC, on Thursday, reportedly carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

In a statement, Africa CDC condemned the attack extending condolences to the families of those killed while expressing its solidarity with the injured, displaced and affected communities.

Africa CDC cautioned that the attack comes at a critical moment in the response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak noting that health facilities have been attacked and patients, including hundreds people with confirmed or suspected Ebola infection, have fled in search of safety raise serious public health concerns.

“In an Ebola outbreak, every interruption to patient care, contact tracing and disease surveillance creates additional risks for communities already facing extraordinary hardship,” said Africa CDC, adding that “People must be able to seek treatment safely, and health workers must be able to deliver essential services without fear of violence.”

The Agency called for all parties to respect the protection afforded to healthcare under international humanitarian law.

Kenya Kwanza-Azimio Dialogue: Ruto says he won’t be arm-twisted by Opposition
Amisi unveils PM Party’s 2027 agenda, sets tough terms for alliances
Kwale County head of treasury Vincent Mbito arrested
Frustrated families await news days after 222 killed in Dominican club disaster

It reiterated its commitment to the people of DRC assuring that it will continue to work with national authorities and partners to support the Ebola response, strengthen disease surveillance and protect communities.

“The safety of communities and the continuity of life-saving health services must be safeguarded,” the Agency noted.

Four dead in road accident along Moroto-Napak road in Uganda
Fertilizer Russia donated to Kenya received, accounted for – Gov’t
Crisis of Olympic movement: Politicization, corruption and commercialization have destroyed ideals of great sport
Three key suspects arrested in Mombasa crime crackdown
Ruto reiterates commitment to conserve country’s forests
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Government to reward Rising Lionesses for historic olympics gold
Next Article Agriculture and Livestock Committee considers Livestock Bill, 2026
- Advertisement -
Latest News
AfriqueU ,FIBA Zone V unveil All-Star team ahead of 2026 East Africa Basketball Club Championship
Basketball Sports
Agriculture and Livestock Committee considers Livestock Bill, 2026
County News
Government to reward Rising Lionesses for historic olympics gold
Rugby Sports
President Ruto begins four-day development tour in Gusii region
County News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

ODM leaders rally behind Ruto in Garissa, vow to preserve Raila’s legacy

County NewsLocal News

EACC arrests former Laikipia CDF officials over Ksh20.4M ghost project

Vice Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (VCSAFP) Lt. Gen Jimmy D. Larida welcomes Lt. Gen Michael Cederholm, Commanding General of the I Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and Commander of the U.S. Joint Task Force for Balikatan.
International News

Philippines and US kick off three weeks joint military exercises

Local News

Ministry of Education releases 2024 school dates

Show More