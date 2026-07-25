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Ahmadiyya Muslims convene in UK for annual global spiritual gathering

Global convention draws 40,000 faithful as Ahmadiyya leader calls for peace and unity.

Benson Rioba
By Benson Rioba
2 Min Read
His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has commenced its three-day annual Jalsa Salana in the United Kingdom, gathering over 40,000 participants from around the world for one of the movement’s largest spiritual conventions.

This year marks the 60th annual convention, with worshippers from dozens of countries anticipated to engage in prayers, religious discussions, and community activities.

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The convention was officially inaugurated by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. He hoisted the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and United Kingdom flags before delivering his opening address.

In his keynote speech, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad emphasised the importance of brotherhood as a fundamental pillar of Islam. He urged community members to remain steadfast in their faith and cultivate Taqwa – the fear and consciousness of God – as the foundation of a righteous life.

“A person may claim to be a Muslim, but without Taqwa, they fail to fulfil the true essence of Islam,” he stated.

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The Ahmadiyya spiritual leader also called for greater peace, tolerance, and mutual respect, asserting that faith in God should inspire compassion and harmony among people.

“One who fears Allah and remains faithful to Him will be the most respected person in Islam,” he said.

Participants at the convention echoed this message of peace and responsible leadership.

Ali Muwanda, a delegate from Uganda, affirmed that Islam rejects all forms of violence and urged citizens across Africa to promote peaceful coexistence, particularly during election periods.

“Violence is condemned in Islam. The Khalifa’s message is that voters should entrust leadership to those who deserve to lead. We should reject corruption and elect leaders who will build a just and peaceful society,” he commented.

The convention will conclude on Sunday with the traditional initiation ceremony, during which tens of thousands of members are expected to renew their pledge of allegiance and commitment to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

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