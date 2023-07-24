Akorino leadership urge Azimio leaders to cease from causing chaos

Followers of the Akorino sect in Laikipia County have called for the opposition leaders to end their anti-government protests and support the government in delivering its promises to the people.

Speaking in Nanyuki town while reacting to the just witnessed protests led by the Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, they said that demos had contributed to the destruction of property and loss of business opportunities amid a harsh economic situation.

Laikipia County Akorino faithful chairman Thomas Njogu said they supported the government development agenda and there was no need to sabotage it through demonstrations.

“We have our stand as Akorino about supporting the government and what’s going on. We want our stand to be known,” said Njogu.

Elias Nyamu, Akorino faithful Pastor, said that leaders needed to have a truce and unite the country for peace to prevail.

“Protests are destroying our country including our youth and businesses amid the high cost of living. We just want peace, the leaders should meet and hold a dialogue for our country to be peaceful,” he urged.

Nyamu urged the government to develop youth-led initiatives to prevent them from being misused to cause chaos due to idleness.

Thuti, one of the Akorino religion followers, revealed that the country needed prayer interventions in a bid to restore peace and unity since the anti-government protests had led to a great loss in government and in the business sector.

Kiptum, another Akorino faithful, cautioned that elections were over and called on supporting the elected leaders without destabilizing the country through the mayhem.

Their clarion call comes as various religious organizations in the country including the Inter-religious Council of Kenya, Interfaith Council, and National Muslim leaders among others call for dialogue between President Dr. William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga aimed at ending protests orchestrated by Azimio alleged to press the government to lower the cost of living.