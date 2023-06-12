Al Ahly pips Wydad 3-2 to lift 11th CAF Champions League title

Al Ahly SC were crowned the 2022-2023 CAF Champions League winners for the record 11th time after leaving it late to draw 1-1 against Wydad Athletic Club in the return leg of the 2022/2023 final

Al Ahly SC were crowned the 2022-2023 CAF Champions League winners for the record 11th time after leaving it late to draw 1-1 against Wydad Athletic Club in the return leg of the final played at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, Morocco, on Sunday night.

The host, popularly known as the Red Crescent, dominated the match in the first half with over 65% ball possession and an all-out attacking mentality that bore fruit, breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute through Attiat Allah’s freekick from the right that curled all the way into the far right corner.

Ahly, popularly known as the Red Devils, survived several scares before going into the break trailing by a solitary goal, with the hosts losing numerous chances of extending their lead.

Ahly resumed the 2nd stanza on a high note, exerting pressure on Wydad, but the Egyptians were forced to wait until the 78th minute to restore parity when Mohamed Abdelmoneim flicked home a header from Ali Maaloul’s corner and held on for a draw, which gave them a 3-2 aggregate win, following a 2-1 win in the 1st leg a week ago.

Ahly becomes the most defeated club in African football, winning their 11th title, which earns them 4 million USD and a slot in next year’s FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Wydad were seeking to win the title for a fourth time after beating Ahly 2-0 in last year’s final, but it wasn’t their night