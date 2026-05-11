FootballSports

Chapa Dimba returns for a fifth Season

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

The 5th edition of the grass root soccer tournament Safaricom Chapa Dimba kicked off in Kisumu with football teams bracing for the gruelling battle ahead.

This year’s tournament according to the organisers has introduced key pathways under the tournament.

Under sports development, an All-Star team comprising 32 outstanding players scouted from the tournament will represent Kenya at the prestigious Gothia Cup in Sweden, the world’s largest youth football tournament.

The move marks a strategic shift from the international bootcamps held in previous editions to structured international competition and expanded global exposure.

The second pathway focuses on education, with 150 outstanding players set to benefit from tertiary scholarships through the Safaricom Citizens of the Future programme.

“We are intentionally building pathways that combine sports, education, and technology to empower the next generation. Our goal is not just to develop footballers, but to nurture well-rounded young people who can positively transform their communities and the country”, said Peter Ndegwa, Group CEO, Safaricom PLC.

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The tournament has also reduced the age category of players to 15–18 years, from the previous 16–20 years. The adjustment is aimed at enabling earlier talent identification, development, and placement into professional football structures locally and internationally.

As a purpose-led technology company, Safaricom is also expanding the use of technology in player scouting and performance analysis. Following the successful introduction of AI-powered GPS vests in the previous season, the company will now deploy enhanced scouting technologies, including VeO Cameras and MyScout AI devices, beginning from the county level.

The technology will support structured and data-driven scouting by tracking player movement, intensity, positioning, sprint metrics, and overall performance, while helping players build digital football profiles accessible to scouts and clubs globally.

“This season, we are taking technology deeper into grassroots football because we believe no talent should go unnoticed. Through data and digital player profiling, we are creating more structured pathways for young players to access opportunities locally and globally,” added Ndegwa.

The tournament will take place across eight regions nationwide, structured in five stages: Ward level, county level, inter-county level, regional level and national finals.

National winners in both categories will each receive KES 1 million, while prizes will also be awarded at county and regional levels alongside individual player awards for Most Valuable Player, Top Scorer, and Best Goalkeeper.

Since its inception in 2017, Safaricom Chapa Dimba has produced notable football talents now featuring in local and international football, including Benson Omalla, Bryton Otieno, Austine Odongo, Derrick Oketch, Jentrix Shikangwa, Marion Serenge, Mercy Akoth, and several others. Some former participants have also represented Kenya at international competitions, including the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

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