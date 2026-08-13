RugbySports

All set ahead of Kabeberi Sevens as pools are revealed

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
4 Min Read

Kabeberi Seven’s defending champions KCB RFC headline group D of this year’s competition which is also the third leg of the national rugby seven’s circuit scheduled Auggust 15th-16th at RFUEA Grounds,Ngong Road,Nairobi.

KCB will also battle,Kabras RFC, in what’s expected to be a behemoth of a clash,MMUST and Nakuru RFC. 2024 Champions Kenya Harlequins headline pool A that also contains Daystar Falcons, Kisumu RFC and Impala RFC.

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Pool B brings together hosts Mwamba RFC, Strathmore Leos, Nondescripts RFC and CUEA Monks.

Pool C will see Dala7s runners-up Menengai Oilers take on Zetech Oaks, Blak Blad and Mombasa RFC.

After two legs Kabras RFC leads the  16  team standings with 41 points while KCB and Kenya Harlequins are placed in second and third positions with 35 and 30 points respectively.

Meanwhile the organisers of the Kabeberi Sevens received a boost following a Ksh.1.5 Million donation by beer brand Tusker.

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Speaking on the sponsorship, Tusker Sports Brand Manager Keza Mpyisi said Kabeberi provides another opportunity for the brand to bring fans together through rugby and entertainment.

“We have seen a very competitive start to this year’s National Sevens Circuit, with KCB taking Prinsloo and Kabras winning Dala Sevens. That tells you just how much competition there is across the teams, and we expect Kabeberi to be no different.

As Tusker, we are pleased to continue supporting the circuit and bringing the Tusker Na Rugby experience to Nairobi. We want fans to enjoy the rugby, the atmosphere and the entertainment around the tournament while celebrating responsibly.”

Mwamba RFC, the hosts of the competition  said preparations were progressing well ahead of the competition on the weekend.

“Preparations for Kabeberi Sevens are progressing well, and we are looking forward to hosting another competitive edition of the tournament. Kabeberi has a strong history within the National Sevens Circuit, and with the quality of teams expected, we anticipate an exciting weekend of rugby. The support from Tusker is a major boost to our preparations and will contribute towards delivering a better experience for both the teams and fans. We appreciate Tusker for continuing to invest in Kenyan rugby and look forward to working together to make this year’s Kabeberi Sevens a success.”

KCB Rugby won the opening Prinsloo Sevens, beating Kabras Sugar 19 – 12 in the final in Nakuru, before Kabras bounced back in Kisumu, defeating Menengai Oilers 17 – 5 to claim the Dala Sevens title.

The results have seen two different winners emerge from the opening two legs, setting up an intriguing battle as the circuit heads to Nairobi.

After the Kabeberi sevens the circuit will then move to Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa on August 22 – 23, followed by Embu Sevens on September 5 – 6, before concluding with Christie Sevens in Nairobi on September 12 – 13.

NATIONAL RUGBY 7’S CIRCUIT STANDINGS

  1. Kabras Sugar RFC — 41 points
  2. KCB Rugby — 35
  3. Kenya Harlequin — 30
  4. Menengai Oilers — 26
  5. Daystar Falcons — 23
  6. Nondescripts RFC — 22
  7. Mwamba RFC — 22
  8. Strathmore Leos — 20
  9. KU Blak Blad — 18
  10. MMUST — 17
  11. Nakuru RFC — 15
  12. Zetech Oaks — 10
  13. Impala RFC — 7
  14. Kisumu RFC — 6
  15. Catholic Monks — 3
  16. Embu RFC — 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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