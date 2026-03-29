CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo, steps down

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba on Sunday announced his resignation in what he described as voluntary retirement.

The Swiss-born official has repeatedly faced allegations of violating CAF statutes by remaining in his position well beyond the mandatory retirement age of 63.

“After over 30 years of an international professional career dedicated to promoting an ideal form ‌of football that brings people together, educates, and creates ⁠opportunities for hope, I have decided to ‌step down from my position as Secretary General of CAF to devote myself to more personal projects,” Mossengo-Omba said in a statement.

Omba reached the compulsory retirement age for CAF in 2022, but his term was extended by the executive committee for an additional three years, which concluded last year.

“I sincerely thank the CAF’s ⁠president, Dr Patrice Motsepe; my teams; and all those who, directly or indirectly, have enabled the CAF and organised African football to make real and remarkable progress. Let us hope that the progress made will last and be sustained,” he concluded.

Despite announcing his resignation, rumour has it that the veteran football administrator is intending to vie for DR Congo Federation President in next month’s election.