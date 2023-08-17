Man City win the Super Cup after shootout success over Sevilla

Manchester City came from behind in normal time before beating Sevilla in a penalty shootout to win the Super Cup for the first time in their history.

Presented with the rare opportunity to claim a trophy that did not already have their name on it, City initially struggled to rise to the occasion and found themselves behind thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri’s towering header.

The Sevilla striker went on to be denied by Ederson several times in the second period and was made to pay for his wastefulness when Cole Palmer looped a header over Yassine Bounou to equalise.

City belatedly improved as the game headed towards the final whistle and almost won in stoppage time when Nathan Ake forced a sharp save from Bounou.

But City got the win they craved when Nemanja Gudelj missed the decisive penalty of the shootout, striking the bar and handing Pep Guardiola a record-equalling fourth Super Cup

After finally claiming the elusive Champions League crown they had craved for the best part of two decades, City ultimately made the most of being granted access to the exclusive Super Cup.

But the treble winners made hard work of their meeting with Sevilla, who may have won the Europa League last season but also slumped to a mid-table finish in LaLiga and are set to lose key personnel before the transfer window closes.

Manchester City now switch their focus back to the Premier League, with Newcastle visiting the Etihad on Saturday.

The Premier League champions then travel to newly-promoted Sheffield United on Sunday August 27.