All set for Dala 7s as KBL offers KES 2 million sponsorship boost ahead of tourney

The highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Dala Sevens tournament has received a massive boost after Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) announced a KES 2 million sponsorship.

The tournament which serves as the opening round of the 2023 National Sevens Circuit is set for this weekend at the newly-refurbished Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

Pools for the tournament have been confirmed, with the National Sevens Circuit reigning champions Menengai Oilers being grouped in Pool A alongside Nakuru, Nondescripts, and Catholic Monks, while KCB, who are last season’s National Sevens Circuit runners-up, are in Group B and will battle Kenya Harlequin, Masinde Muliro, and Mombasa. The Bankers are pre-tournament favourites.

The Kenya Cup giants and reigning champions Kabras Sugar are in Pool C where they are set to face Strathmore Leos, the 2013 champions, Daystar Falcons, and Kisumu, while Homeboyz, Mwamba, Western Bulls, and Makueni make are in Pool D.

Dala Sevens, hosted by Kisumu RFC has over the years established itself as one of the most thrilling and fiercely competitive rugby tournaments in the sevens circuit. The sponsorship from Tusker is a continuation of the brand’s commitment to supporting sports in the country and celebrating Kenyans from all walks of life through their Kenya Milele campaign. This follows the brand’s similar sponsorship of the last year’s edition of the tournament.

Tusker’s sponsorship will encompass the provision of entertainment throughout the event, ensuring an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike. Tusker, with its rich history in the sporting arena, recognizes the importance of fostering talent and promoting sporting excellence at every level. By aligning with the Dala Sevens, Tusker aims to further enhance the growth and development of rugby in Kenya, while also connecting with passionate sports enthusiasts who share their love for the game.

Dala Sevens is renowned for its thrilling display of rugby action as top rugby clubs from across the nation battle it out for glory. This year’s edition is expected to feature some of the top teams in the country including Mwamba, KCB, Nondescripts, Menengai Oilers, Nakuru RFC, and hosts Kisumu RFC.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement in Nairobi today, Tusker Brand Manager Lennox Mwalea said they are proud to be associated with the tournament and are hopeful that the sponsorship will ensure its success, ” Rugby holds a special place in the hearts of Kenya and we are therefore thrilled to be a part of the Dala Sevens, supporting the growth of rugby in Kenya and celebrating the incredible talent and passion of Kenyan athletes. Through this sponsorship, we aim to create unforgettable experiences for rugby fans and contribute to the development of the sport at all levels. We are confident that our sponsorship will contribute to the success of this tournament.”

“We are very proud to renew our relationship with Dala Sevens, which is a tournament which we have a long history supporting. For many years, this tournament has been one of the most exciting in the National Sevens Circuit Calendar and that’s thanks to the high level of competition and the enthusiasm of the fans from the region. We therefore eagerly look forward to this year’s edition and have high expectations that it will live up to its billing, delivering an exceptional level of competition and an unforgettable experience for rugby enthusiasts,” he added.

On his part, Dala Sevens Vice-Chairman Gabriel Ouma expressed his gratitude to KBL for their generous support saying, “We are immensely grateful to Tusker for their valuable contribution to the Dala Sevens tournament. Their sponsorship will undoubtedly enhance the quality of the event and provide an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. We look forward to working closely with Tusker to ensure the success of the tournament and create lasting memories for all involved,” said Ouma.

“We anticipate a thrilling competition with a high level of skill from the participating teams. We have received an overwhelming response, and we expect a record number of teams to take part in the Dala Sevens tournament this year. The rugby fraternity and fans can look forward to witnessing intense matches and incredible talent on display. We invite everyone to join us at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium to witness the thrilling action and celebrate the spirit of rugby,” he added.

Established in 1999, the National Sevens Circuit has become a highlight of Kenya’s rugby calendar. Hosted by various clubs in collaboration with the Kenya Rugby Union, the circuit brings together teams from across the nation to compete in exhilarating rugby sevens tournaments.

Teams will compete for the coveted National Sevens Circuit title by accumulating points based on their performance in each tournament. The 2023 circuit comprises a total of six tournaments held in five cities and towns across Kenya.