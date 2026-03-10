New challenges bring increased risks in combating child sexual abuse, exploitation

Despite some progress made globally, children around the world still face serious and evolving risks of being sold, sexually exploited and abused, the UN independent human rights expert on the sale, sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of children, Mama Fatima Singhateh, warned on Monday.

“There is a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of these crimes,” Sinhart said.

“We are also witnessing stronger international cooperation, more victim-centred approaches and deeper involvement from the private sector. However, despite these achievements, the scale and severity of abuses against children remain alarming and worrying.”

Far too many children around the world are still being trafficked, sexually exploited and abused, Ms. Sinhart stated in her final report to the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, adding that these crimes are often hidden, perceived as normal or fail to receive due attention.

Technology-driven risks on the rise

The independent expert pointed out that in recent years, countries have made significant progress in strengthening their criminal law frameworks to align them with international standards and hold perpetrators criminally accountable for child trafficking and sexual exploitation.

However, the report’s review of the current situation reveals a rapidly evolving landscape of child sexual exploitation.

As digital threats intensify and global crises emerge, the risks to children are constantly increasing.

Technology-driven sexual exploitation and abuse are on the rise, while conflict and climate-related disasters continue to create environments conducive to child sexual exploitation and abuse and the expanding extractive industries often exacerbate children’s vulnerability.

Response strategies

The independent expert said these “new frontiers” require a rethinking of strategies, an updated and effectively implemented legal framework and investment in technological solutions capable of addressing those who attempt to harm children.

She called on countries to: Strengthen, harmonise and effectively enforce legal frameworks criminalising all forms of child exploitation, invest in digital security and stricter regulation of technology platforms and enhance cross-border cooperation.

This as well as ensure victim-centered justice, address the root causes and involve the private sector as an active partner.

She also called on all those working with or serving children to ensure that they are placed at the centre of every decision, policy and intervention.

Prevention possible

Sinhart points out that the buying and selling of children, sexual exploitation, and sexual abuse are not inevitable; they are preventable.

“These problems stem from choices political choices, economic choices, technological choices which is why we have the ability to choose to uphold and protect children’s rights, to fill the gaps that make them vulnerable and to build a world where every child is valued, protected and free from all forms of exploitation.”