Joyful Women Organization to source international markets for local women entrepreneurs

Diaspora Women Leaders Caucus and First Lady Rachel Ruto, Joyful Women Organization will work together in sourcing out international markets for local women entrepreneurs.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs will oversee the venture and work with relevant government agencies to facilitate sale of local made wares to the world markets.

During a meeting at Statehouse, the Diaspora Caucus representatives from different countries said the support from the First Lady will be a major boost to the women.

The First Lady said she had seen firsthand the extraordinary potential that exists in every woman throughout her 17-year journey of work with women across Kenya.

“It is always good to see a group of diaspora. We are here to support you for betterment of people of Kenya, we are ready to work with you,” she said.

She hailed the diaspora women for coming together for the sake of their roots despite them crossing the borders.

“There is something extraordinary in this room, women who have crossed borders, but never abandoned their roots. Women who have turned challenge into opportunity, ambition into achievement, and distance into impact. Women who have built lives in cities far from home, yet still carry Kenya in their hearts,” she noted.

Mrs. Ruto said the meeting matters because it brings together women who have not only travelled the world, but who continue to carry Kenya forward, through their work, their leadership, and their commitment to something larger than themselves.

“In addition, there is increased emphasis on women’s economic empowerment through improved access to enterprise financing, market opportunities, and inclusion in national development value chains, alongside policies that continue to support women-led businesses and entrepreneurship growth,” she added.

Through their table-banking model and community-led initiatives, Joyful Women has opened pathways for women to start businesses, support their families, and uplift their communities.

Across the counties, many have invested in agriculture, handcrafts, beadworks, jewellery, curio’s, fabrics, pottery and ceramics.

PS for Diaspora Affairs, Ms. Roseline Njogu said Diaspora department was created to make linkage between diaspora and the motherland after demands from Kenyans living abroad

“We will create values chains and trade routes for this country out there, we are ready to stand with you to see this happen,” said Mrs Njogu.

Ms. Njogu said there has been an upsurge in women going out of country for jobs in the diaspora which was equally positive for the country.

The Chairperson Diaspora Women Caucus, Ms.Mercy Kamanja said there exist a huge potential out there if there is a organized system.

She said the First Lady support will immensely boost the global image and attract more investments.

Ms. Kamanja said they intended to reach out women groups from far fetched parts of Kenya and market their products globally.

“Connecting grassroots women with the diaspora through Joyful women will open up doors and attract global partnerships,” she said.

The CEO of Joyful Women, Ms. Elizabeth Koskei said her organisation has over 250,000 women spread across 44 counties.

“We are here to listen and learn from our sister who left to different destinations but still believe in kenya,” she said.

Feel at home because you are loved here in Kenya and our First Lady has the passion to uplift Kenya women.

She further urged the diaspora to highlight the many developments from the government and boost the country image out there.

“We need you to talk about what is happening in this country, please become the ambassadors of this great nation wherever you go,” she said.

“We at Joyful believe empowering women ensures the whole society prospers and finally the whole nation thrives,” she added.