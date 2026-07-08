Arbeloa replaces Silva as Fulham appoint former Real Madrid coach

Fulham have confirmed Alvaro Arbeloa as their new head coach, handing the 43-year-old Spaniard a three-year contract that runs through the summer of 2029. He takes over from Marco Silva, who left Craven Cottage at the end of last season to become Benfica’s new manager.

Arbeloa arrives in west London fresh off a brief and difficult spell in charge of Real Madrid, where he stepped up from a coaching role after Xabi Alonso departed to take over at Chelsea in January. His time at the Bernabéu ultimately proved short-lived, ending when Jose Mourinho was brought in to fill the vacancy — a twist Arbeloa may find pointed, given he had previously said he would not work under the Portuguese manager.

Despite the rocky ending at Real Madrid, Fulham’s hierarchy moved quickly to secure his services. Club owner Shahid Khan praised Arbeloa’s case for the job, built through a series of meetings over the summer, and said he was confident the squad, staff, and supporters would embrace the new appointment.

For Arbeloa, the move represents his first managerial post outside Spain, though English football is not entirely unfamiliar territory. As a player, the former Spain international spent time in the Premier League with both Liverpool and West Ham, part of a career that also included Champions League titles at Real Madrid and a World Cup winner’s medal with Spain in 2010.

Arbeloa is expected to link up with his new squad ahead of pre-season training in the coming days as Fulham begin preparations for the new campaign.