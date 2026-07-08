Police arrest suspected arms dealer, recover ammunition

A suspected illegal firearms dealer has been arrested at the Kanyonyo Vehicle Checkpoint along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway after police recovered firearms and a large cache of ammunition.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers intercepted the suspect while he was travelling to Nairobi and conducted a targeted search that led to the recovery of the weapons.

The suspect is believed to be a key player in an illegal arms trafficking network involved in the sale, supply and distribution of firearms and ammunition across several regions.

“This interception has disrupted a significant criminal supply chain intended to fuel criminal activity within the capital city and its environs,” the NPS stated.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is assisting detectives as they investigate a wider network of suppliers and buyers linked to the illegal firearms trade.

He is expected to be arraigned in court to face relevant charges.