County News

Police arrest suspected arms dealer, recover ammunition

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

A suspected illegal firearms dealer has been arrested at the Kanyonyo Vehicle Checkpoint along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway after police recovered firearms and a large cache of ammunition.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers intercepted the suspect while he was travelling to Nairobi and conducted a targeted search that led to the recovery of the weapons.

The suspect is believed to be a key player in an illegal arms trafficking network involved in the sale, supply and distribution of firearms and ammunition across several regions.

“This interception has disrupted a significant criminal supply chain intended to fuel criminal activity within the capital city and its environs,” the NPS stated.

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The suspect is currently in police custody and is assisting detectives as they investigate a wider network of suppliers and buyers linked to the illegal firearms trade.

He is expected to be arraigned in court to face relevant charges.

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