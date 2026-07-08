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Former Nairobi Water employee fined Ksh4.7M over forged degree certificate

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

A former Revenue Collection Officer at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC) has been convicted and fined Ksh4.7 million for securing employment using a forged university degree certificate.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said investigations established that Okandah William John forged a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting Option) degree certificate purportedly issued by the University of Nairobi and used it to obtain employment at the company.

According to the anti-graft agency, Okandah unlawfully received Ksh4,749,597 in salaries between September 3, 2016, and November 30, 2023, after securing the position through fraudulent means.

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court convicted Okandah and ordered him to pay a mandatory fine of Ksh4,749,597, being the amount he acquired fraudulently, or serve a two-year jail term in default.

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He was also fined Ksh100,000 for each of the offences of fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering a false document, and deceiving a principal.

The sentences will run concurrently.

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“The conviction underscores the EACC’s commitment to safeguarding public resources and ensuring that individuals who obtain public employment through fraudulent means are held accountable in accordance with the law,” the commission affirmed.

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