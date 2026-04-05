Thalia Psychotherapy launches Dereva smart to tackle mental health risks among PSV drivers

Thalia Psychotherapy has launched Dereva Smart, a mental health and driver wellness program aimed at improving road safety by addressing the pressures faced by public service vehicle drivers in Kenya.

The initiative was unveiled at BTL Grounds in Ruiru during a football tournament dubbed the Madereva Super Cup, bringing together PSV drivers from matatus, bodabodas, trucks, tuk-tuks, and other transport categories.

The program is being implemented in partnership with the Long-Distance Drivers and Association (LoDDCA).

Kenya’s transport sector is central to daily mobility, but drivers often work under long hours, traffic pressure, financial strain, and constant public interaction.

These conditions can fuel stress, fatigue, and impaired judgment, all of which can affect performance on the road.

“Drivers are not reckless by nature. Many are overwhelmed,” said Joseph Mwau, Head of Activations at the Thalia Psychotherapy. “With Dereva Smart, we are positioning mental

wellness as a part of professional driving. When a driver is supported mentally, they have better control on the road, and that directly improves safety.”

Organisers say the football tournament will now be held monthly across counties, starting in Kiambu County, with a target of reaching more than 15,000 PSV drivers in the region.

Future editions will also include medical camps and concerts, broadening the initiative into a larger driver wellness platform.

“We are building more than an event. We are building a movement,” said Elijah Mwangi, Chairman of LoDDCA.

“This platform allows us to engage drivers, support them consistently, and elevate mental health as a core part of driver welfare and road safety in Kenya.”

Dereva Smart focuses on helping drivers manage stress, regulate their emotions, and maintain focus while driving.

By reframing mental health as a performance and safety issue, the program aims to encourage long-term behavioural changes across the transport sector.