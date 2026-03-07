Local NewsNEWS

At least 23 dead as floods ravage Nairobi

Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

At least 23 people have died following overnight rains that caused severe flooding across Nairobi, the National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed.

In a statement, the NPS said the hardest-hit neighborhoods include Mukuru, Kibra, Mathare, Huruma, South B and C, Pipeline/Embakasi, Roysambu, Kahawa West, Githurai, and parts of Westlands.

Sections of Uhuru Highway, Mombasa Road, the Thika Superhighway, Jogoo Road, Enterprise Road, and Lang’ata Road have also been affected.

“The torrential rains have led to significant flooding, unfortunately resulting in 23 fatalities so far, destruction of property, road closures, and displacement of residents,” the statement read.

The NPS added that officers, working alongside other stakeholders, conducted overnight search and rescue operations, rescuing 29 people who are now receiving support.

“The response teams remain fully deployed, actively responding to distress calls and continuing with search and rescue missions. We are monitoring the situation closely and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Kenyans, residents, and visitors,” said NPS.

The NPS has urged the public to exercise extreme caution and report emergencies via toll-free numbers 999, 911, 112, or through  and WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

