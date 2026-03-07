Local News

Heavy rains to persist until Monday, Met warns

Met cautions isolated heavy storms may hit parts of Nairobi, Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin.

By Prudence Wanza
The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned that the ongoing heavy rainfall being experienced in several parts of the country will persist through the weekend and possibly spill into early next week, raising the risk of flooding, landslides and water contamination.

According to the Department, the continued downpour follows a prolonged wet spell that began in mid-February as earlier projected in the March-April-May (MAM) rainfall outlook.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the weekend (7 th to 8th March 2026), with isolated heavy storms of 40mm to 100 mm in some locations,”

The effects of the heavy rains are already being felt, with at least 23 people reported dead in Nairobi following severe flooding.

Areas affected by the heavy floods include Westlands, Dagoretti, Embakasi, Kibra, Roysambu and Kasarani.

KMD warned that counties within the Lake Victoria Basin such as Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori are expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Other areas likely to experience continued rainfall are counties in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and the Rift Valley region including Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet and Narok.

Rainfall is also expected across the Central Highlands and Nairobi region including Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Nyandarua and Laikipia.

Machakos, Kajiado, Makueni, Kitui and Taita Taveta counties in the Southeastern Lowlands may continue receiving heavy rains, alongside coastal counties of Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi.

