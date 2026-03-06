Middle East Crisis: Russian Ambassador visits Iranian Embassy in Kenya, offers condolences 

By Muraya Kamunde

Russian Ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tlachenko has offered his condolences following the assasination of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei last week.

The Russian Ambassador visited the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi on Friday. to condole with the Iranian people on Friday after a major attack by Israel and the United States that killed the Supreme Leader alongside members of his family.

“Ambassador of Russia to Kenya H. E. Vsevolod Tkachenko visited the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi and expressed condolences over the assassination of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei and his family members, signing the condolence book,” a statement from the Embassy of the Russian Federation read.

His visit comes shortly after President William Ruto condemned the ongoing retaliatory attacks by Iran across several Middle East countries following its attack by the US and Israel.

The President said that the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain posed a threat to international peace and security calling for talks to de-escalate the war.

“At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable frameworks for the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East. Kenya calls for urgent multi-stakeholder engagement towards de-escalation,” said the Head of State.

Retaliatory attacks across the Middle East was in response to a massive and ongoing attack against it by the US and Israel.

Across the Gulf, Iran has used ballistic missiles and drones to launch large-scale attacks on US allies and assets, after Iran’s Supreme Leader was killed in the ongoing US-Israel air offensive launched on Saturday morning.